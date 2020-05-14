Developing Story: Appeals court rules against Trump on emoluments clause

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against President Trump in a lawsuit alleging that he’s violated the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.
The decision from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals keeps the case alive, rejecting the president’s efforts to preserve immunity from the suit, which was filed by the attorneys general from Washington, D.C. and Maryland.
DEVELOPING
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497721-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-emoluments-clause
