Developing Story: Airstrikes targeting Iraqi militia reported north of Baghdad – live

Two of three vehicles in Iraqi militia convoy were reportedly found burned, a day after killing of Iran general Qassem Suleimani – follow live

Reuters: ‘airstrikes target Iraqi militia convoy north of Baghdad, killing six people, an Iraqi army source says’

Early reports have emerged on a fresh airstrike that took place in Baghdad and the details in the past hour appeared increasingly credible.

Reuters reports: “Airstrikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.

Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1.12am local time, he said.”

Here’s more from the Trump event. Richard Luscombe, reporting from Miami:

Some of Trump’s biggest cheers came when he moved on to topics such as abortion and the “hard left’s” perceived war on religious freedom, and freedom of speech.

“We believe in the right to life,” he said, prompting lengthy cheers, and seemingly overlooking his own conversion from his 1999 position of being pro-choice.



“There is no issue that Democrats have become more extreme [on] than the issue of life, he said, claiming to have asked Congress to prohibit late-term abortion and that he had issued an executive order stopping taxpayer money going to fetal tissue research.

“We will not allow faithful Americans to be bullied by the hard left,” Trump said. “Very soon I’ll be taking action in our schools to protects students’ first amendment rights to pray.”

Using words carefully chosen to fire up his churchgoing audience, Trump accused Democrats of waging a “crusade” against religious freedom.

“The extreme left in America is… trying to replace God with socialism,” he said. “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God. Since 2016 the left hasn’t given up on their religious crusade against religion. Democrats have worked to remove the words “So help me God” from the oath. Not going to happen. Not as long I’m here.”



Trump has now been speaking for one hour.