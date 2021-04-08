Deputy FM Vlasis meets with Armenian Ambassador to Athens

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister, Professor Kostas Vlasis, met with the Armenian Ambassador to Athens, Fadey Charchoghlyan, on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the Deputy Foreign Minister posted a photo of him with Charchoghlyan and commented that it was taken “a few days before the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”

The Armenian Genocide is commemorated on April 24.

“The ties that connect Greeks and Armenians are close and multidimensional, and the cooperation of our countries in matters of Diaspora is continuous and constructive,” he added.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the meeting “took place in a very friendly climate” and that the two officials “underscored the excellent level of bilateral relations” between their countries.

They also discussed the potential for deepening these relations further.

Special mention was made of the Greeks in Armenia and the Armenians in Greece “who are a bridge of friendship between the two states.”

The pair also stressed the need, following the pandemic, to resume in-person meetings on diaspora issues to further enhance cooperation.