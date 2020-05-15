Deputies of the newly elected Artsakh National Assembly registered and received certificates

The deputies of the newly elected Artsakh National Assembly were registered by the country’s Central Electoral Commission on Wednesday. As the NKR Central Electoral Commission reported, the Commission members made a protocol at the meeting on registration of the NKR National Assembly deputies by proportional system and provided them certificates of a deputy.

It is noted that due to the situation with the pandemic, no official reception and handover ceremony of the certificates was planned this year.

By the decision of April 7, 2020 of the Central Electoral Commission, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh was declared elected by the results of the national elections on March 31, 2020. The parliamentary mandates of the National Assembly were distributed as follows;

“Free Motherland-UCA” party alliance – sixteen seats, the electoral list of “United Homeland” – nine seats, the electoral list of “Justice” party of Artsakh – three seats, the electoral list of “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” party- three seats, the electoral list of “The Democratic party of Artsakh” – two seats.