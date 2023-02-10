DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL Syrian Sanctions Regulations Authorizing Transactions Related to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Syria

Authorizing Transactions Related to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Syria

(a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Syria that would otherwise be prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 542 (SySR), are authorized through 12:01 p.m. eastern daylight time,

August 8, 2023.

Note 1 to paragraph (a). The authorization in paragraph (a) of this general license includes the processing or transfer of funds on behalf of third-country persons to or from Syria in support of the transactions authorized by paragraph (a) of this general license. U.S. financial institutions and U.S. registered money transmitters may rely on the originator of a funds transfer with regard to compliance with paragraph (a) of this general license, provided that the financial institution does not know or have reason to know that the fund’s transfer is not in compliance with paragraph (a) of this general license

(b) This general license does not authorize:

﻿﻿﻿﻿Any transactions prohibited by section 542.208 of the SySR (prohibiting importation into the United States of petroleum or petroleum products of Syrian origin); or ﻿﻿﻿﻿Any transactions involving any person whose property and interests in property are

blocked pursuant to the SySR, other than persons who meet the definition of the term Government of Syria, as defined in section 542.305(a) of the SySR, unless separately authorized.

Note 2 to General License 23. Nothing in this general license relieves any person from

compliance with any other Federal laws or requirements of other Federal agencies.

Andrea M. Gacki

Director

Office of Foreign Assets Control

