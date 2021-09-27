Dendias: Turkey has now gone beyond logic, Greece must spread its wings

“Greece must break the stereotype of a Balkan Turkish-centred foreign policy” and “must spread its wings to the new reality,” was stressed on Monday by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a statement about his participation in the 76th UN General Assembly.

Speaking with his counterparts, Dendias said that Turkey has now gone beyond logic, but stressed that Greece responds to any provocative action with respect for International Law, especially relating to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He reiterated that Greece wants to maintain channels of communication with Turkey, but always in the context of International Law.

The foreign minister noted that it was encouraging that he received clear messages of support, but also of understanding, even from the most skeptical partners.

Dendias even said that “this effort will continue, investing in the relationships we already have developed, but also building new ties.”

Speaking in more detail about his visit to New York last week, he said that he accompanied Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his contacts with counterparts from other countries, and in his meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

He had 17 formal meeting, but also many informal, as well as trilateral and multilateral meetings.

“First of all, with traditional friends and allies – Cyprus, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Armenia and Serbia,” Dendias said.

“But also with countries with which Greece does not maintain traditional relations.

“From Africa: Algeria, The Gambia, Gabon, Rwanda, Ghana and Angola.

“From Latin America: Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico.

“From Asia: The Maldives, the President of the United Nations General Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

“Also, with the general secretaries of the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Dendias stressed that the purpose of all these meetings is “to open new channels of communication with countries that have a role in international affairs, both in the Security Council and in the global arena in general.”

“In fact, with some countries, such as Angola, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana and Rwanda, there has never been contact between the foreign ministers in our history.”

Furthermore, Dendias stressed that these contacts are part of a broader our strategy.

“Several of the countries whose ministers I met are members of the United Nations Security Council.

“Since last June, I have met with my counterparts from 12 of the 15 countries that are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

“I also met with foreign ministers who play an important role in regional organizations, such as the Francophonie, of which Greece has become a full member.

“But also the Organization of Lusophone Countries, in which, since last July, Greece participates as an observer.”

In addition, Dendias stated that through recent contacts, “we look forward to connecting Greece with other regional organizations, such as SICA [Central American Integration System].

At this point, the Foreign Minister reminded that Greece has nominated for election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2025-26 period and pointed out that all these contacts were an attempt to support our candidacy.

“It is very important that the voice of our country is heard in the United Nations Security Council,” he said, adding that in order to achieve this, our country must, in proportion, open its horizons.

At the same time, he pointed out that in his contacts he did not only talk about Turkey.

“I have had extensive discussions on climate change and migration, especially in the light of developments in Afghanistan, on the role of women in world peace and security, on freedom of navigation, on freedom of the press,” she said.

In this context, he announced that he plans, in the coming months, to visit many countries in Africa, Asia, and Oceania, as well as Latin American countries.

He made special reference to his meeting privately with the US Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, and as he said, they discussed his next visit to Washington on October 14.

During his visit to Washington they will discuss the Greece-US Strategic Dialogue, as well as the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.

In addition, he had the opportunity to talk to other officials.

“With the President of Germany, with the Chancellor of Austria, with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, with the Swedish and Romanian Foreign Ministers and with the Secretary General of NATO,” Dendias revealed.

He also said that he had discussed extensively with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whom he will meet on Tuesday during his visit to Paris, where he will participate in the bilateral contacts of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.