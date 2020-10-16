Dendias in Armenia: Turkey is the source of tensions everywhere in the region

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan that Turkey is the source for all conflict and hostilities found in the region.

“We welcome the ceasefire agreement agreed upon in Moscow. It must be strictly observed,” Dendias said during the joint press conference today in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

Last week Russia brokered a ceasefire between Armenian forces in Artsakh and Turkish-backed Azerbaijani soldiers and Syrian militants. However, just minutes after the ceasefire was to begin, Turkish-sponsored forces broke it by targeting Armenian positions.

“We face serious security challenges in our immediate neighborhood, but we are trying to find diplomatic solutions in order to maintain peace and stability in the region. In both cases, it is crucial and important that the international community states a clear distinction between those who add fuel to the fire and those who take a constructive approach and adhere to peaceful solutions to a dispute,” he said.

Dendias also emphasized that Turkey’s intervention in yet another conflict is very worrying.

“Tensions in Syria, Iraq, Cyprus and Libya have one source – Turkey. This country ignores the European Union’s calls to respect international norms,” he said.

During his visit to Yerevan today, Dendias also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and Armenian Genocide Museum, as reported by Greek City Times.

In a Tweet, Dendias would write “I met with my Armenian counterpart Mnatsakanyan. Strong Greek and Armenian ties and excellent relations reaffirmed.”

After meeting the Armenian Prime Minister, Dendias would also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

The Greek Foreign Minister would tweet “Historic bonds of friendship between Greek and Armenian people, and growing cooperation in focus.”