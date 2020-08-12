Democrats Reveal Who Will Speak During The Convention — And Who Might Not

The speaking lineup for the Democratic National Convention that kicks off Monday includes a number of party stars that represent the ideological spectrum, ranging from Bill and Hillary Clinton to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Democrats unveiled on Tuesday morning a long list of party leaders and influential voices who will speak during this year’s convention, with a mix of both moderate and progressive voices. They’ll be featured across four nights of programming.

Democrats had previously announced a plan to also highlight the plight of everyday Americans by giving small-business owners, teachers, factory workers and front-line health care workers prime-time speaking slots.

Additional speakers will likely be added in the coming days, but here’s the lineup, so far:

Monday: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (a Republican who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 GOP primary) and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday: Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, the candidate’s spouse.

Wednesday: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former President Barack Obama and California Sen. Kamala Harris, the just-named vice presidential nominee.

Thursday: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the Biden family and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Who’s missing: They could still get added to the lineup, but some notable Democrats are not in the initial rundown.

They include two women who had been rumored as vice presidential candidates: former national security adviser Susan Rice and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Several of Biden’s primary rivals are in the program, but the roles of other notable candidates remain to be seen, like former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former housing Secretary Julián Castro and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Yang expressed his disappointment after the announcement.

Two former Democratic presidential candidates currently in competitive Senate races also are not on the list: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.