Democratic Party of Armenia: PM Pashinyan makes it clear he must be removed from office immediately

After the last press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held online, there is the impression that he is trying in every to convey to the public the notion that there is an urgent need to remove him from office. Chairman Aram Sargsyan of the Democratic Party of Armenia told about this at a press conference Wednesday.

According to the opposition politician, Pashinyan should be “helped” to immediately step down from power.

“Seriously, there is the impression that he wants to say, ‘Well, what else can I do so that you can ‘worthily’ remove me from office?’ What else can he do so that we finally understand [this]? We do not have a head of state who is concerned and always thinks about the country and the people,” said Sargsyan.

Moreover, the politician has the impression that the Armenian people have lost the instinct of self-preservation.

“Armenians have lost the instinct for self-preservation; especially those who pursue a pro-Turkish policy in Armenia. I’m just in shock. The Armenians seem to want to check again whether the Turks will massacre them or not. Armenia wants to start negotiations with Ankara, with the presence of preconditions. Turkey has not given up and will not give up on them,” Aram Sargsyan stressed.