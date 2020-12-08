Delimitation and demarcation issues in the southeastern section of the Armenian border are not discussed

After November 10, residents of the border settlements of Armenia and Artsakh are in a state of uncertainty, because they do not know where the new border will pass, how much the enemy will approach their village or city, how it is planned to protect the border and the security of border settlements. As a result of the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, the Aghdam (November 20), Kelbajar (November 25) and Lachin (December 1) regions were transferred to Azerbaijan. From that time, information began to arrive that residents of border settlements themselves were negotiating with the Azerbaijani military, trying to come to a common denominator on the issue of where the border would pass and where the positions of the opposing sides should be located.

On November 26, when the Lachin region had not yet been transferred under the control of Azerbaijan, Hetq.am sent a written request to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in which he asked about the work to demarcate the border and ensure its security. Yesterday we received a response to our request signed by the head of the information and public relations department of the prime minister’s administration Armen Khachatryan. It also followed from the answer that it was not the administration itself that answered our questions, but three ministries at once – foreign affairs, defense, territorial administration and infrastructures.

We present the answers of government departments to our questions. Question. Representatives of which parties are involved in the work to determine the demarcation line between the NKR and Azerbaijan? Do representatives of the Armenian side (Republic of Armenia or Artsakh) participate in them? In particular, there were publications that in the area of ​​the village of Berdashen these works were carried out by the Azerbaijani and Russian military without the participation of Armenian representatives.

Answer. Representatives of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani sides are taking part in the work on the placement of combat posts (not demarcation) along the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Hetq.am. From the answer we received, it follows that in Artsakh no demarcation is carried out along the surface of the earth, instead of this, the deployment of combat posts is carried out. That is, we can say that the troops are occupying new lines. This, perhaps, is explained by the fact that Azerbaijan, not recognizing any status of Artsakh outside of its composition, is not ready to carry out demarcation work. Question. How is the demarcation line determined? What maps or data are GPS coordinates mapped to?

Answer. The contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan runs along the lines established by the trilateral statement. That is, according to the positions that were taken at the time of the cessation of hostilities in the southern and northern sectors. In the eastern and western sections, the contact line runs along the Soviet administrative borders that existed between the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region (NKAO) and the regions indicated in the 2nd and 6th paragraphs of the declaration (Agdam, Kelbajar, Lachin. –

Hetq.am) after their transfer to Azerbaijan. Hetq.am. Despite the fact that our question primarily concerned the demarcation of the Republic of Armenia and the regions that went to Azerbaijan (in the area of ​​the Kelbajar and Lachin regions), which is also controversial (an example of the village of Aravus, Syunik region, can be cited), the state structures concerned only Artsakh. But even in this case, there is an undefined point: we are talking about specifying the border between the regions transferred to Azerbaijan and the administrative borders of the former NKAO.

We were convinced of the existence of such a problem on the example of the village of Berdashen in the Martuni region, where the Azerbadijan people, entering the pomegranate orchards of local residents, declared that part of the land belongs to them. That is, the state bodies of Armenia that sent the answer do not explain how, on the basis of what documents and data, the administrative boundaries of the NKAO that were outlined in the Soviet years are “restored” today. Question. According to the trilateral statement, the Lachin region should be transferred to Azerbaijan (the request was sent before the transfer of Lachin – Hetq.am), and a 5-kilometer-wide corridor remains

under the control of the Russian peacekeepers. Currently, this corridor passes through the city of Berdzor. Is the evacuation of the Armenian population from Berdzor envisaged? Should Azerbaijanis return there? Question. In the current situation, the question arose of ensuring the security of the state border of the Republic of Armenia from Sotk to Nrnadzor. What work is being done in this direction? We received one laconic answer to these two questions: “These works have not been completed yet. At the present time, organizational issues related to security and defense are being resolved and clarified. ” Question. The infrastructures connecting Artsakh with Armenia communications (power lines, gas pipelines, telephone communications, Internet) pass through the regions that have come under the control of Azerbaijan. How should their safety be guaranteed? Who or which party should ensure the smooth operation and security of communications? Answer. Currently having a life

