Dedicated friend of Armenian people dies aged 66

Dedicated friend of the Armenian people, Czech journalist Dana Mazalova has passed away at the age of 66.

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan has tweeted a message of condolences on Mazalova’s death. The message reads as follows:

“Saddened to learn of passing of Czech lawyer, journalist Dana Mazalová, who was on ground during Artsakh liberation war, reported on Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, provided objective, evidence-based information on diverse intl platforms on the events which occurred in Artsakh.

Dana Mazalová always stood out by what defines a professional journalist – principled stance & impartiality.

Extending my sincere condolences to the family & friends of the deceased and share their grief.”