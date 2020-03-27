Deaths surge again in New York from coronavirus

Brendan J. Lyons

ALBANY — Deaths due to the coronavirus increased overnight Thursday in New York, rising from 385 fatalities on Thursday afternoon to more than 457 on Friday.

The number of New York’s confirmed cases of the virus also rose, from 37,285 to 39,140. The number of confirmed cases includes people who have recovered from the illness, a number the state has not been able to pinpoint. The precise number of fatalities and positive cases will be updated by state officials later Friday morning.

The United States now has more cases, 85,996, than any other nation.