fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Death toll from alcoholic poisoning rose to 17 in Armenia

by Leave a Comment

The death toll from poisoning linked to toxic vodka in Armenia rose to 17 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

From August 31 to September 5, a total of 46 cases of alcohol poisoning were recorded in Armenia, Spokeswoman at the ministry Alina Nikoghosyan informed, adding 29 of the victims are residents of Armavir Province, 15 are from Yerevan and two are from Kotayk Province.

13 people with symptoms of alcohol poisoning are receiving treatment at various medical centers across the country.

Nikoghosyan once again urged citizens to refrain from using homemade alcoholic beverages.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.