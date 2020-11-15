Deadline for withdrawal of Armenian forces from Karvachar extended

The deadline for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Artsakh’s Karvachar region has been extended.

According to some reports, the new date for the withdrawal is set November 25, instead of November 15.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.