It is already the fourth day that Azerbaijan continues to block the only motorway connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

“Considering that the supply of [natural] gas from Armenia to Artsakh is also blocked in the Azerbaijani sector and Artsakh is deprived of [natural] gas, we call on the residents of Artsakh to use electricity and fuel sparingly,” the Artsakh Information Center reports.

In case of additional questions, people can contact the hotline at 119.

