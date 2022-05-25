Day 25 Armenia Q&A session with opposition deputies takes place on France Square

The Q&A session with the participation of the deputies of the “Armenia” and “I Have Honor” factions will begin at 16:30 on France Square.

The National Assembly is holding a question and answer session with the Government. Opposition factions have not participated in the works of the National Assembly for a month.

This morning participants of the Resistance movement marched from France Square to the presidential residence at 26 Baghramyan Street to block the entrances to the building.

Demonstrators also blocked the entrances to the Security Council building near the presidential residence. After remaining there for about three hours, members of the Resistance movement held a march. At the EU embassy in Armenia, a member of the parliamentary faction “Armenia” Aram Vardevanyan said that the EU embassy does not condemn the violence used against the protesters during the “Resistance” movement.

After a while, the participants of the movement continued the march. Ishkhan Saghatelyan called for closing the Mashtots-Paronyan intersection from all sides. After blockading the intersection for about 30 minutes, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that they were lifting the blockade and moving along Mashtots Avenue toward France Square.

Today’s rally of the Resistance movement will be held on Garegin Nzhdeh Square, at 19:00.