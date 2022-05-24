fbpx

Day 24 Armenian Citizens participating in civil disobedience actions surround the Foreign Ministry building in Yerevan

The procession of the Resistance movement from France Square reached the Foreign Ministry and surrounded it.

People demand to dismiss the team headed by Nikol Pashinyan.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and member of the “Armenia” faction, said, “The foreign minister no longer serves the interests of Armenia, we must block the entire building with all entrances,” he said, after which the marchers, pushing police officers, entered the courtyard of the building.

“This building has nothing to do with the interests of Armenia and Armenians, the less the Foreign Ministry works, the less the Armenian interests will be harmed,” he said.

