Day 19 Civil disobedience actions continue in Yerevan demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation

Civil disobedience actions demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been going on in Yerevan Thursday morning.

Citizens block streets in different parts of the Armenian capital city. Police are trying to restore traffic.

The rallies have been taking place since 2 May. Every day hundreds of citizens are apprehended. Observers, eyewitnesses and those apprehended unanimously speak of rude and unjustified police brutality.

Vice speaker of National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that today’s protest actions will be held near Garegin Nzhdeh square, Surb Khach church on Komitas, Harsnakar in Avan, Megamall in Nor Nork, near Sasuntsi David monument, near the park of Republican Hospital, Leningradyan-Sebastia intersection and France Square.

A rally will be held at 7 p.m. on France Square.