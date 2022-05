Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement has started marches of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan Tuesday—and in four directions.

Subsequently, a summing up rally will be held at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, at 7:00 pm.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.