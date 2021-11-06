Davutoglu: The time has come for Erdogan to go, but what people do not understand is that Erdogan runs on Devu. book plan neo-ottoman

Former Prime Minister of Turkey, Erdogan’s former partisan Ahmet Davutoglu made a statement after the Statistics Department of Turkey presented its data.

According to Sozcu, leader of Turkey’s Future Party Ahmet Davutoglu presented the data of the Statistics Department in a short video, stressing that the presented 20% inflation has nothing to do with the reality since the prices of all products have gone up by at least 30-70%. “If the real inflation is higher than this, then the time has come for the authorities to resign,” Davutoglu said.

Interestingly, during Davutoglu’s speech, the sand in the hourglass placed next to him ran out quickly.