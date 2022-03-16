Davtyan told his relatives that he had been “beaten”. “Square”

“Hraparak” daily writes. “On February 24, the reasons for Artak Davtyan’s sudden dismissal from the post of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces were not officially reported.

One of Davtyan’s relatives told us that Davtyan had earlier personally wanted to resign, he had complained to those close to him that the army was being disbanded, but he could be said to have been held hostage, threatening to face criminal punishment if he did not. . Davtyan told his relatives that he had been “beaten”.

Our interlocutor did not detail what issue, hinting that a criminal case is being prepared against Davtyan. It should be reminded that he is charged in the case of Davit Tonoyan. Davtyan’s relative claimed that after he was fired from the post of Chief of General Staff, he was offered another position, but did not agree. We did not manage to talk to Davtyan personally, he is unavailable after his release, but it is obvious that this news is spread with his knowledge, which means that he can speak in the near future and voice his dissatisfaction. It should be noted that so far no head of the General Staff has been appointed, his deputy Kochunts is the acting head. “