Davit Grigoryan, a hero soldier fell after destroying 15 Azeri tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle

Hero soldier Davit Grigoryan has been killed after destroying 15 tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

Davit was a third-year student at the Faculty of Finance of the Armenian State University of Economics. He was bestowed upon the high title of Hero of Artsakh.

“It’s a pain, an unbearable pain. Our Davit was the hero who inspired us a lot in those difficult times, sending hope, faith and great strength from the border. His deed is immeasurable. There are moments when silence expresses a person’s grief a little, this is that case. Our grief can’t be put into words now,” said Vahe Mikayelyan, Dean of the Faculty of Finance.

The soldier’s funeral service was set to take place at Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Church in Sardarapat community on Thursday.