David Miliband: The UK needs to take the politics of America as a warning

We must not wait until we reach American levels of dysfunction to learn that we need to work hard to sustain the liberal democracy we are lucky to inherit

By David Miliband

It is strange to be living in a country that is tearing itself apart. But that is what is happening in America today.

On the US election ballot are fundamentally different views about the meaning of this Constitutional Republic – what 200 years ago the French visitor Alexis de Tocqueville called the “great experiment” in modern democracy. And there are warning signs for Britain as we chart a new course post-Brexit.

President Trump chafes every day against the rules that have governed the US for 200 years. The checks and balances, formal and informal, written and unwritten, norms as well as laws, devised by the founders to constrain executive power are the essence of the system.

For the President, these norms get in the way of doing business. The separation of public life from private business, the political neutrality of the military and police, the powers of Congress to hold the executive to account, the independence of the judicial process from political interference all seem like a nuisance. Even the commitment to the peaceful transfer of power after an election is now in question.

Former Vice President Biden says this brought him into the race. It has led a slew of committed Republicans like the widow of former presidential nominee John McCain to back him. They think the Republic is at stake.

For Britain, the policy consequences of the election are stark. The UK Government wants a trade deal with the US. Biden has said he will have no truck with any British government that undermines peace in Ireland, and Trump is completely unsentimental in his dealings with allies. The UK is hosting a major climate conference next November, but the Trump administration denies climate change is a reality. The UK depends on US commitment to Nato as the foundation of security, but many have argued that a second Trump term will nix the alliance.

But it is not only the policies we should be following. We need to take the politics of America as a warning.

It starts with a breakdown in the economic bargain. Today the top one per cent of income earners in the US population gain twice the share of national income as the bottom 50 per cent. That is a transformation from 1980, when the position was more or less reversed.

Economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman have shown that the tax system then compounds this inequality. More than a third of income is not subject to individual income tax, and the top 400 American families in terms of income pay lower tax rates than the working class.

Racial division exacerbates the tension. African Americans are a little over 10 per cent of the total population, but a third of the prison population. The black middle class is bigger than before. However the typical black household with an advanced degree has less wealth than the typical white household with a high school diploma.

These divisions are compounded by the Balkanisation of the media. Republicans watch Fox News. Democrats watch MSNBC. That means there is no shared fact base, little serious debate, and a minimum of mutual understanding.

Social media exacerbates this. More than half of Americans get most of their news through Facebook. And the Facebook algorithm gives privilege to vehemence and negativity – preferably combined. Deep (video) fakes, like the recent clip which purported to show Biden falling asleep while answering a question, will make things worse.

The Balkans were defined by mutually hostile groups. That is happening in the US. Each side thinks it is a victim of the other. Easy access to firearms puts armed militias on the streets.

The authors of How Democracies Die, Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, argue that democracy cannot be sustained when mutual toleration across party lines and self restraint in the exercise of power break down. I would add one other point: the exhaustion of outrage.

The rule in British politics has always been that if you lie, you are out. In America today, one lie is a problem, three lies are serious, and with ten lies you get away with it. The Washington Post says President Trump has lied more than 20,000 times in his four years in office.

This should not just be of passing interest to the UK. We often import aspects of American politics and culture. We have high levels of economic inequality. Social media is ungoverned space. The House of Commons just passed a bill to break international law. And the norms, standards and institutions of public life (like the courts, the civil service and the BBC) are denounced not just as inefficient but as unpatriotic.

We must not wait until we reach American levels of division and dysfunction to learn that we need to work hard to sustain the liberal democracy that we are lucky to inherit. The ways to do this can be debated. I favor a written constitution, bringing social media into the laws of publishing, stronger defenses against foreign election interference.

Balance of power is a treasure not treason.

But what counts is recognising the danger, and not falling for the complacent message that abuses are too small to matter. President Trump started by refusing to disclose his tax returns. He is now questioning whether postal ballots should count.

My lesson from America is that concern for process not just policy needs to come back into fashion. Balance of power is a treasure not treason. Compromise is the alternative to fanaticism. We need independent institutions to check the abuse of power.

Thirty years ago, we were promised that the end of the Cold War meant that history would consist of arguments within a paradigm of open markets and rational politics. That cozy assumption has been proved wrong. Around the world, impunity is on the march. The abuse of power, by those with power, is increasing in every type of political system. We need to take the threat seriously, at home as well as abroad.

David Miliband is President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and served as Foreign Secretary in the UK between 2007-2010