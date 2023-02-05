David Babayan: The view that the rejection of 120 thousand Artsakh Armenians will save #Armenia and 3 million Armenians is untrue,

The view that the rejection of 120 thousand Artsakh Armenians will save #Armenia and 3 million Armenians is untrue, if there was really a question of saving Armenia, if we knew that Artsakh people would save mother Armenia by sacrificing everything, we would do it ourselves, without anyone’s flaming speeches. This thesis is neither political, nor moral, nor any other perspective not true !

Artsakh has been Armenia’s shield for years and has already given more than 120 thousand victims throughout history saving Armenian statehood and the Armenian people, the Armenian nation and the #Armenian gene. In fact, by saving Artsakh, we are saving, the whole Armenian people, this must be realized. More, this must be understood Armenian society as well.

But the problem is that this is not a dual choice between Armenia and Artsakh’s as some try to present it, in which #Turkey and #Azerbaijan want is exactly that for us to split, thinking that the two-choice is between Armenia and Armenia. In fact, Artsakh is just at the forefront, and what if you if you don’t have frontlines, you’ll lose.

