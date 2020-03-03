Daughter of Emir of Kuwait tells Anna Hakobyan about her Armenian grandmother

ARMENPRESS. Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairperson of the boards of trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan hosted today daughter of the 14th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

In a warm atmosphere Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah talked about her activities, particularly the Arab Council of Businesswomen, and Anna Hakobyan presented the activities of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, as well as the Women for Peace campaign. Presenting the goal of the campaign, Anna Hakobyan emphasized that peace is an absolute value and it's time for women to consolidate for the sake of peace.

During the conversation, Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah shared her impressions of Armenia and stressed that she visits the country with special warmth every time. She told about her Armenian grandmother, Elizabeth, who lived in Zeytun during the Armenian Genocide, and could escape the massacres finding herself in Deir ez-Zor desert where she met her future husband and the grandfather of Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The daughter of the 14th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah told that her Armenian grandmother played a major role in her life and constantly pushed her to get education and struggle for achieving her goals.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of cooperation directions and reached some agreements.

Sheikha Hessa Saad al-Abdullah Al-Sabah is president of the Council of Arab Businesswomen (CABW). She is a successful entrepreneur with past work at the International Marine Petroleum Company, and within the Ministry of Defense’s Department of Medical Services.

Related to women’s empowerment in the workplace, Al-Sabah serves on several committees: Kuwait Volunteers Women Society, the Kuwait Businesswomen Committee, Arab African Woman Council, and the Women’s Affairs Committee.