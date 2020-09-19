Dark relationships, The roots of the ‘warm’ relationship between Trump and Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has exerted an unusually strong hold on US President Donald Trump. A new research news study reveals that this romantic relationship is built by a strong circle of interest.

At the center of the circle of interest are an “oligarch” associated with the Kremlin and a shipping king accused of terrorism. Those who brought these names together with the Trump Administration is a president’s favorite lobbyist and a key person who was dismissed for the Ukraine investigation.

Aubrey Belford and by Adam Klasfeld “oligarchs and Watergate: Trump Turkey Reverse Side of Love” title, Courthouse News, how it starts and complex background on the extensive research news studies published in reputable sites, portals, such as organized crime and corruption watchdog OCCRP and NBC is described as follows :

“The day before Donald Trump took office, at lunch at the Washington Watergate Hotel, a foreign government was pushing ways to engage with the new US administration. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and powerful lobbyist Brian Ballard, then deputy chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, met for the first time for a job interview that had never been heard before. The two men who held the meeting were also present there; One of them, nearly three years later, which lead to an indictment Trump because informal activities in Ukraine Floridians businessman Lev Parnas, the other is today on trial on terrorism charges in Turkey Mansimov Turkey-Azerbaijan Mubariz maritime king. “

“The agenda includes the United States, there were two million dollar contract to lobby on behalf of Erdogan, Turkey’s Islamist leader.

Parnas describes that period as follows in a 90-minute interview:

‘There were many guards, Turkish guards. It was a small restaurant. We entered. [Çavuşoğlu] was sitting at the restaurant with several Turkish senior officials. ”

According to Parnas, Azerbaijani businessman Mubariz named Ballard, known as “Trump’s Strongest Lobbyist in Washington” by Politico news portal and known as the best fundraiser for Trump in Florida, as “Trump’s No. 1 man”. introduced. “

Courthousnews reporters underline that the developing bilateral relationship has stunned the Trump administration and advisors who believe that Erdogan’s interests are put before the interests of America with the decisions taken by the president himself.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, also described the relationship between Trump and Erdogan as “bromance – the close relationship between two boyfriends.”

According to research by Courhousenews and two other media groups, there is a deeper story behind this “close relationship”: parts of this story are Russia-linked oligarchs and fraudsters and key players in the Ukrainian scandal that led to the launch of impeachment investigations targeting Trump.

According to the report, lobbying agreements with Ballard were established with the help of Parnas and shipping king Mansimov, as well as Farhat Ahmedov, who was identified by the US Treasury as the Russian oligarch closely related to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to official records, at the end of the contracts, Ballard’s firm required to receive $ 125,000 a month to represent the Turkish state bank Halkbank, which is being tried in the US for fraud, money laundering and sanctions.

Parnas was paid 45 thousand dollars for the deal, which introduced the two sides. Parnas says this money is a “silence.”

The contracts with Ballard were part of a much wider Turkish influence. agreement between Ballard and Turkey, Turkish businessmen and ministers of illegally Trump, one of the former national security adviser, retired General Mike Flynn with the agreement as a lobbyist, the CIA, the former president James Woolsey, such as a name with the $ 10 million that it had discussed the influence campaigns before it also coincided with some of the news that were widely reflected in the media.

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, one of the businessmen who met both Mansimov and Flynn, was also in partnership with an Armenian-American gangster during this time who was convicted of defrauding some members of a Mormon sect that advocated polygamy.

IRS (US Tax Authority) connected in court in connection with a federal agent Korkmaz fraudsters directly linked to Erdogan that Turkey and testified the way they provide protection from the government.

According to the Courthousenews report, Mansimov, who is currently in jail on terrorism charges, said that Mansimov, who is currently in prison on charges of terrorism, told him that he gave a 25 million dollar oil tanker to the Erdogan family.

