Dan Bilzerian @DanBilzerian Says Azerbaijanis ‘Sodomize Farm Animals’ as He Encourages Armenian Soldiers

Armenian American billionaire social media influencer Dan Bilzerian has commented on the rising violent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, telling Armenian soldiers that the “nation is behind you.”

The poker player also railed against Azerbaijani fighters in the controversial tweet, which has garnered more than 8,000 likes on Twitter, at the time of reporting.

“To all the Armenian boys out there fighting to not be eradicated, stay strong, your nation is behind you, I’m behind you,” Bilzerian wrote. “I’m proud of you guys, keep fighting the good fight. & remember no matter how bad things get at least you aren’t Azerbaijani & you don’t sodomize farm animals.”

Last week Bilzerian, his brother Adam Bilzerian and their family pledged $250,000 for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

Armenia has accused neighboring Azerbaijan of carrying out military strikes on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The area is considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it is controlled by ethnic Armenians. In response to the escalating violence, the Armenian government has declared martial law and called for a total military mobilization.

Clashes have been ongoing since late September in the separatist region with several hundred dead.

This week, rapper Cardi B was forced to apologize for promoting a fundraiser for Armenia after she received backlash online.

In a voice message posted on Twitter, Cardi B said she had used her platform to promote the event to support a friend.

“I did not know that this is a war between two countries,” she said.

“My wish is—since I did a little bit of research today because you guys gave me so much comments – my wish is that both the countries would just be at peace,” the star continued in her voice message.

“There’s no little tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting, especially in this year that is so…. this is such a bad year. There’s a lot of sickness. I feel like God is trying to give us a message…

“I’m not picking sides. I love both the countries and I’m sorry that I offended anybody. That is not my style. I don’t like that type of stuff.

“And I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that we offended anybody. We just really wish peace, and that’s it.”

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who is Armenian American has also spoken publicly about the conflict.

“Please share the news @esrailian Armenians in #Arstakh have been attacked. We are praying brave men & women risking their lives to protect Artsakh & #Armenia. The news is misleading & these are not ‘clashes,'” Kardashian tweeted last month.

“Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan & the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them. Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda,” she continued.

“We need international observers to investigate & call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation & tragedy,” Kardashian West added, sharing a link to a petition calling on the government to condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and cut off military support for the country.