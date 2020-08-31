DAILY BEAST: Trump Campaign Knowingly Accepting Contributions From Notorious Neo-Nazi Morris Gulett and Other Racists

Tom Sykes

The Trump campaign has been accepting thousands of dollars in donations from a notorious neo-Nazi leader and other racist extremists. The newsletter Popular Information reports records show Team Trump has repeatedly accepted cash from Morris Gulett, who set up an outpost of the Aryan Nations, also known as the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, in Louisiana.

The Trump campaign has accepted at least $2,000 from Gulett in 29 separate transactions since December 2017. The most recent contribution from Gulett, according to Federal Election Commission data, was dated May 31. Gulett’s contributions have not been accepted by oversight; they were brought to the attention of the Trump campaign as long ago as July 2018, Popular Information says.

The newsletters also details contributions to the Trump camp from Peter Zieve, a businessman who was sued by Washington state for discriminating against minority applicants and imposing his racist views on his employees. Zieve allegedly offered employees a $1,000 bonus for getting married and another $1,000 bonus for having children. His stated purpose of the “procreation bonus” was to prevent minority populations from outnumbering white people in the U.S. Zieve settled the lawsuit in 2017 for $485,000 and agreed to a consent decree to curb his discriminatory conduct.