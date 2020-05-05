Cuomo blasts feds for stalemate on funding state, local governments

Amanda Fries,

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo blasted the federal government Tuesday for the continued stalemate on funding state and local governments in the next stimulus bill, calling on officials to put politics aside as thousands die from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has riled Democratic officials and state leaders with his reluctance to provide financial support to Democratic states decimated by the public health crisis that has killed nearly 70,000 people nationwide.

“This is counterproductive and it will lead to defeat for all of us,” Cuomo said during his daily task force briefing in New York City. “You need a bipartisan bill to pass. You go down this path of partisanship and politics, you will never pass a bill and, if you never pass legislation, you’ll never get this economy back on its feet.”

Cuomo pointed to the billions of dollars the state provides to the federal government annually as reasoning that New York, and other Democratic states, should receive the federal assistance they need to move forward. The governor said since 2015 New York has paid $116 billion more than it has received from the federal government.