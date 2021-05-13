CSTO We will take action if necessary

Yerevan: Mediamax: The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas today discussed the situation in Syunik region with the acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan.

We are informed about this from the CSTO press service.

“The CSTO is closely following the development of the situation in the border regions of Syunik region. “If necessary, actions will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the CSTO Treaty and the Charter,” the statement said.