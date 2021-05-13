CSTO We will take action if necessary

Yerevan: Mediamax: The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas today discussed the situation in Syunik region with the acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan.
“The CSTO is closely following the development of the situation in the border regions of Syunik region. “If necessary, actions will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the CSTO Treaty and the Charter,” the statement said.
Comments
Anahid says
Don’t expect much from the CTSO.
Some members of the CTSO, such as Kazakhstan and Belarus, are anti-Armenian.
Combined with the fact that Russia stood aside last year while Turkey sent drones, F-16s, and terrorists into Azerbaijan, it is clear that the CTSO is useless and pro-Turkic.
Most Armenians know this, but if they say so publicly, Putin will throw another of his famous temper tantrums.
With an “ally” like Russia, who needs enemies?