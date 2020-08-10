Crisis in the Aegean: Turkish vessel escorted by warships illegally enters Greek maritime space

Greek media, including Proto Thema that is close to the ruling government in Greece, has said a Turkish research vessel has laid cables but is not conducting investigations in Greek maritime space in the Aegean.

The Turkish Oruç Reis research vessel is accompanied by Turkish warships but there are also Greek warships in the area that call every 15 minutes the captain of Oruç Reis to leave the area.

The Oruç Reis came from the Cypriot continental shelf and entered the eastern end of the Greek continental shelf about an hour ago.

Entering the Greek continental shelf, the Oruç Reis spread cables but has not carried out surveys of gas deposits in Greek waters.

The same message is sent every 15 minutes by the Greek ships’ radio, telling the crew and captain of the Oruç Reis that it is on a Greek continental shelf and demanding the vessel to leave the area.

According to information from Iefimerida, 3 warships of the Greek Navy are located near the Turkish research ship and its escort, while many others are behind them.

Meanwhile, the Greek military has suspended all applications and licenses for military personnel who were scheduled to take leave or holidays, as reported by Greek City Times.

The only exceptions to those approved or applied to take leave are those on sick leave, maternity leave (for women) and parental leave (for men).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, the Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and the head of the Greek military Konstantinos Floros, participated in the Government Council of National Security with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier today.

They said at the time that Greece is in full political and operational readiness to deal with Turkish aggression.

General Floros also reassured Greeks that “All is well, all will be well!” suggesting that the Greek military has full confidence in dealing with this latest bout of Turkish aggression.

Meanwhile, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg has once again taken a weak position on Turkish aggression against Greece by stating on Twitter:

“I spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean. The situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law.”