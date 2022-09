According to NEWS.am, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, second president Robert Kocharyan, and third president Serzh Sargsyan will meet in Echmiadzin today.

The meeting will discuss the security challenges facing the country and its future.

According to Pastinfo, former presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan will also take part in the meeting.