Criminal proceedings were launched into Pashinyan vicious police force actions at Yerevan military pantheon on September 21

YEREVAN. – Criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with the special police force’s actions on September 21 at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

These proceedings were launched under the Criminal Code article on abuse of official power by an official.

We were informed that a group of parents of the fallen servicemen are the injured party in this criminal proceeding, but there are no defendants yet.

On September 21, a group of relatives of fallen soldiers were forcibly removed from Yerablur by the special force ahead of the visit of the ruling elite there on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day anniversary.