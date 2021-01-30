Criminal case opened on charge of attempted murder of Karabakh defense army ex-commander Jalal Harutyunyan

A criminal case has been filed on charge of attempted murder of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) former defense minister and ex-commander of Artsakh Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan. Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Khachatryan added that the criminal case includes another charge, which is pursuant to the Criminal Code article on deliberate destruction of property, which has caused great damage.

The investigation continues.

Harutyunyan was interviewed along the lines of this criminal case.

There is currently no person with litigation status.