Criminal case launched on basis of statement against Armenian defense minister

A criminal case has been launched based on a statement submitted against Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan and other officials, Investigative Committee of Armenia reported. report news.am

Thus, the case has been opened on the basis of a statement submitted by reserve officer Tsolak Khachatryan against Tonoyan.

On June 15, a criminal case was instituted and – according to the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson Rima Yeganyan – Tsolak Khachatryan was granted victim status in the criminal case. The investigation continues.