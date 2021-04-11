Crimea comments on promises of Turkey’s Erdogan to Ukraine’s Zelensky

Alexander Molokhov, head of the Working Group on International Legal Issues at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation, called Turkey’s promise to return the peninsula under Ukrainian control a gift from the Danes, RIA Novosti reported.

In his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed support for the “Crimean platform.” According to him, Ankara supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and its principled position is the recognition of the “annexation” of Crimea.

Erdogan has his own foreign policy goals, and the maintenance of Crimea within the framework of Kyiv’s influence is not in his plans, Molokhov added.

Also, he expressed confidence that with an “ally” like Turkey, Zelensky does not even need enemies.