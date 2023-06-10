Crime in Armenia: “Gnunetsi Varazik”, who was killed yesterday, was involved in the shooting of Khachatur Sukiasyan’s brother.

According to exclusive information received by ArmLur.am, Varazdat Gasparyan, who was killed yesterday on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, was involved as a defendant in the criminal case of Robert Sukiasyan, the brother of “Civil Agreement” faction MP Khachatur Sukiasyan.

And now about everything from the very beginning. Yesterday, shamshyan.com wrote that a murder with firearms took place in Yerevan, in the section leading from Baghramyan Avenue to James Bryce Street, near Polyclinic No. 8. The person killed is 35-year-old Varazdat Gasparyan, a resident of Vardanants Street in Yerevan, who is known as “Gnunetsi Varazik”.

As a result, it became known to ArmLur.am that before the murder, Varazdat Gasparyan was involved in another criminal case. In particular, on July 18, 2021, shots were fired in the section of Amiryan Street leading to Saryan, in front of the National Security Service Yerevan Department. were shot from a black Mazda 6 car. The police and investigators found out that on the same day, at around 19:00, an argument over domestic issues took place in the mentioned place between 51-year-old Robert Sukiasyan, 47-year-old Arman Apiyan, 33-year-old Varazdat Gasparyan, 29-year-old residents of Yerevan. between 35-year-old Sargis Abgaryan and the other party, 35-year-old Narek Karapetyan, a resident of Yerevan, and 42-year-old Harut Habgaryan, a citizen of the United States of America. According to the obtained information, Robert Sukiasyan, the brother of businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan, deputy of the “Civil Agreement” faction, fired shots from his firearm, as a result of which H. Habgaryan received a gunshot wound in the leg. More details: on the source website.

Source: https://www.24news.am/news/288428

