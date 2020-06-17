COVID-19 cases exceed 18,000 in Armenia, 12 new deaths 3 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Wednesday, 544 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 18,033 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 87,600—and 2,044 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,818 people—an increase by 289 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 6,814 people—243 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 302 patients—an increase by 9 in the past day—have died thus far.

And three other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 99 now.