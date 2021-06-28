COVID-19: 362 new cases in Greece, 8 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 362 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 421,266 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 68 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 629 are related to an already known case.

There were 8 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, while since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a total of 12,682 deaths recorded.

95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Their median age is 67 years. 83.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,659 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new COVID-19 patients to hospitals in Greece is 39 (daily change + 2.63%).

The average seven-day admission is 50 patients.

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

