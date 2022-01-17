Court obligates Armenia ruling force MP Khachatur Sukiasyan to prove ex-President Sargsyan lost more than $100M in casinos

The matter of distribution of the burden of proof was discussed Monday at the Yerevan court session on the case of the third President Serzh Sargsyan against well-known businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan, who is a member of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

And the court obliged the defense to prove that the phrase, “You all know well, the third president lost more than 100 million dollars in casinos—in the same Baden-Baden,” is a fact presented about the plaintiff.

So, the defense must prove that the aforementioned expression is conditioned by the overriding public interest, as well as must prove that the presented fact is accurate.

Subsequently, the court adjourned until March 18.

A lawsuit has been filed with the court against Khachatur Sukiasyan—and with a demand to refute the information defaming the honor and good reputation of third President Serzh Sargsyan. A monetary compensation—in the amount of 1 million drams—has also been submitted as a claim.

The lawsuit is based on Sukiasyan’s statement made from the NA rostrum on August 25, 2021, that “The third president lost more than 100 million dollars in casinos.”