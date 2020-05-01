COUNTY OF ORANGE LAUNCHES GREAT PLATES DELIVERED TO FURTHER SUPPORT SENIORS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Santa Ana, Calif. (May 1, 2020) – The County of Orange (County) is pleased to announce the launch of the Great Plates Delivered program to support seniors and local businesses needing assistance during the COVID-19 crisis. The County will partner with multiple local food providers to deliver three nutritious meals a day to adults 65 and older and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk from COVID-19, to support them staying home and healthy.

The program will also serve as a form of economic relief to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Food providers will be determined based on several factors, including the ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, source local produce/meats if able, prioritization of local jobs and worker retention, and more. Restaurants already participating in a state or federal meal service program, including the CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program, will not be eligible to participate.

“This program allows local businesses to receive economic aid while serving the elderly, one of the County’s most vulnerable populations,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “On behalf of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, we believe it is absolutely critical to take advantage of every resource made available to the County, especially those that benefit the community that has been affected by COVID-19.”

Per the State’s direction, individuals who wish to enroll in the Great Plates Delivered program must fall under the following criteria to qualify:

Individuals who are 65 or older, or 60-64 and at high-risk as defined by the CDC, including: Individuals who are COVID-19 positive (as documented by a state/local public health official or medical health professional), Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 (as documented by a state/local public health official or medical health professional), or Individuals with an underlying condition.

Individuals must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult.

Individuals must not be currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs, such as CalFresh or Meals on Wheels.

Individuals must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain meals.

The Great Plates Delivered program is expected to run through May 10, 2020. Individuals interested in receiving meals and businesses wanting to participate can call the Information & Assistance Call Center at (714) 480-6450 for further guidance.

For more information about the Great Plates Delivered program, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/restaurants-deliver-home-meals-for-seniors/. For more information on meal assistance programs for seniors in Orange County, visit http://www.officeonaging.ocgov.com/. For more information on business and economic recovery in Orange County, visit http://www.occommunityservices.org/cid or call (714) 480-6500.

Mechelle Haines

Public Information Officer