Councilmember Paul Krekorian Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

By SARKIS BALKHIAN

(Los Angeles, California)—The ANCA-Western Region warmly congratulates Councilmember Paul Krekorian for his unanimous election today as Los Angeles City Council President. This is truly a historic moment, and we are extremely proud that the Armenian-American community now has its highest-ranking elected official leading Los Angeles through these difficult times.

The ANCA-WR looks forward to continuing to work with Council President Krekorian and his colleagues toward ensuring that our collective voice is heard and that our community has a seat at the table as the City moves forward toward finding solutions together for the many challenges that face us all.

