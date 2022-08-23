Council of August 23

Edgar Ghazaryan, the former ambassador of Armenia to Poland, and former chief of staff of the Supreme Court are trying to revive the Armenian spirit of the beginning of the 90s of the previous century.

The spirit that guided our people in initiating the Karabakh movement, then transforming it into an independence movement, and finally winning the first Artsakh war imposed on us by the enemy.

As the first step in reviving the spirit, Edgar Ghazaryan, the son of Ferdinand Ghazaryan, deputy of the Supreme Council, scientist, and educator organized a meeting of the surviving deputies of the Supreme Council. Which was supposed to take place in the meeting hall of the government at 1 Melik-Adamyan address. Exactly where the Declaration of Independence was adopted on August 23, 1990. Naturally, it could not be pleasant to the taste of the person holding the position of the prime minister, to have people gather in the government meeting hall and discuss the issue of his resignation, and the meeting took place in the hall of one of the hotels, the second hotel, because the first one had agreed to provide the hall and then refused the promise. It is a familiar phenomenon, isn’t it, in today’s Armenia, to refuse a promise?

A few days ago, Edgar Ghazaryan appealed to Levon Ter-Petrosyan, as the first chairman of the Supreme Council of the first convocation, to lead the meeting, but it was not possible to meet with him. I think it was normal because, as far as I remember, the Declaration was not completely acceptable to Ter-Petrosyan 32 years ago. And today he will not have the desire to say even one bad word to his spiritual son. Not to mention his age, a 77-year-old man might not have been able to conduct the meeting. But if he wanted to, he could open it and then assign the driving to someone else and leave.

In fact, the participation of the first president of RA in even a symbolic meeting is conditioned not by state thinking, but by individual positions. And it is constantly said about him that he is the statesman who is gifted with statesmanship. Although I don’t think so, the person who was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council (in 1990) and then President of Armenia (in 1991) thanks to the slogan of joining Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia speaks in an interview to a Russian magazine in 1992 about the possibility of leaving Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. And he did not resign.

Anyway, the meeting is already an accomplished fact, after some time the text of the statement expressing the collective will of the participants of the meeting will be prepared and published. And the “Independence” movement initiated by Edgar Ghazaryan will become the property of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. If the latter are as active, conscious and as numerous as possible, as it will be required to remove Nikol Pashinyan from the post of Prime Minister, then we can record that the meeting of the deputies of the Supreme Council based on the Declaration of Independence of August 23 gave its result. If not, then… However, I do not lose my hope that this symbolic meeting and the movement started by it will eventually lead to the realization of the above-mentioned goal. Especially since it is free from party affiliation, which Armenian intellectuals have constantly spoken against.

H. C. When the referendum day of September 21 was declared Independence Day, a wave of unexpressed protest (or expressed among acquaintances, I don’t remember anymore) rose in me, why it was not done in terms of the day of adoption of the Declaration of Independence, August 23. In doing so, we missed the powerful emotional charge of adopting the Declaration in time.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/aee1108facde687bdad1a0e4a964b543?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»