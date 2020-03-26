Coronavirus Update from Armenia.

Armenia reports first coronavirus death

Armenia reported the first death from novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 26.

A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital.

Defense Ministry: 3 Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus.

Three servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces tested positive for coronavirus, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said in a statement.

Despite preventive actions in the army, it was impossible to prevent the spread of virus in the army as contract servicemen are in a daily contact with civilians.

One doctor, one ambulance driver diagnosed with COVID-19 in Armenia

A doctor and an ambulance diver have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan told a news conference on Thursday.

Earlier a nurse from the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital had been diagnosed with COVID-19

Young Lebanese-Armenian dies of COVID-19 – Kandzasar

A young Lebanese-Armenian man died of the novel Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Wednesday, the local Armenian daily Kandzasar says on its Facebook

Petik Oghkasian succumbed to the disease days after being taken to Rafik Hariri University Hospital. His house has been decontaminated and personal items taken to the medical center for the necessary examination procedures.