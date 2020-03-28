Coronavirus Update from Armenia

A member of Armenian boxing team tested positive for coronavirus
Police instructed to not take movement forms and passports from citizens during the checks
US to provide $1,1 million in emergency health assistance to Armenia to respond to COVID-19 crisis
A Russian-Armenian epidemiologist has died in Moscow days after hospitalization with suspicions of the novel Chinese coroanvirus disease (COVID-19),
Armenian health minister says lockdown may be extended
Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases
Armenia has mobilized 700 beds in hospitals and 70-80 beds in ICUs
