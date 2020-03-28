Coronavirus Update from Armenia

A member of Armenian boxing team tested positive for coronavirus

Police instructed to not take movement forms and passports from citizens during the checks

US to provide $1,1 million in emergency health assistance to Armenia to respond to COVID-19 crisis

A Russian-Armenian epidemiologist has died in Moscow days after hospitalization with suspicions of the novel Chinese coroanvirus disease (COVID-19),

Armenian health minister says lockdown may be extended

Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases

Armenia has mobilized 700 beds in hospitals and 70-80 beds in ICUs