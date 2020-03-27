Coronavirus not only loves older people but politicians too. Boris Johnson tests positive for and is self isolating in Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirusA Downing Street spokesperson said Boris Johnson was tested after experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus. He will continue to lead the government’s response while self-isolating.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirus

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing St.

Mr Johnson revealed the news in a tweet after developing symptoms in the last 24 hours but insisted he would continue to lead the government through the crisis.

The PM chaired this morning’s Covid-19 meeting via videolink from his flat above Number 11.

It raises fears that other key Downing St staff may have been exposed – and prominent members of the Cabinet.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed this morning that he developed mild symptoms of the virus and has entered isolation.

He said in a video message that he would be self-isolating until next Thursday.

“Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.

He also said a “massive thank you to everybody in the NHS, working in social care and right across the board on the response”.