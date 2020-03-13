Coronavirus Live Updates: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife, Sophie Grégoire, Has #coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus, the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, her husband, said in a statement on Thursday night.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trudeau announced that he, Ms. Grégoire Trudeau and their three children had voluntarily isolated themselves at the prime minister’s residence in Ottawa as they awaited the test result. Mr. Trudeau continues to perform most of his official duties, although his meetings have become conference calls and he was absent from the House of Commons. He spoke with several world leaders during the day, including President Trump.

On the advice of physicians, Mr. Trudeau will continue to work from home for the next 14 days, the statement said, although he shows no symptoms and physicians are not testing him for the virus.