Coronavirus latest: WHO reports record daily increase in global cases

The World Health Organization has reported its highest single-day rise in new cases, as global testing efforts are ramped up. In Germany, the R-rate has spiked 60% to 2.88. Follow DW for the latest.

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

12:50 India has registered a record number of new infections and a death toll of more than 400 people in the past 24 hours. The 15,000 new cases brought India’s total to more than 425,000, right behind the US, Brazil and Russia, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Foreign embassies have warned their citizens in the country that hospitals might not have enough beds for them.

The German embassy notified citizens living in the capital, New Delhi that there was “little to no chance” of them securing treatment at hospitals for the coronavirus as well as other intensive care needs. The message was not an order to evacuate India but for German citizens to assess whether India was still safe for them depending on individual circumstances, Reuters reported, citing a diplomat.

Ireland has also suggested that citizens leave India due to the lack of available hospital beds in the country.

According to the Delhi state government, more than 7,000 hospital beds were available for coronavirus patients on Monday, mostly in public hospitals. However, patients in search of treatment have questioned the accuracy of such claims.

Nearly 14,000 people have now died from the disease since the first reported case in India in January. While the death toll in India remains low when compared to countries with similar numbers of infections, public health experts worry overworked hospitals will be unable to deal with a surge in cases.

11:11 South Korean health authorities said for the first time the country appeared to be undergoing a “second wave” of the coronavirus, with the latest cluster of cases concentrated in the capital, Seoul.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a “second wave” of the virus. The KCDC had previously said the country’s first wave had never really ended.

Greater Seoul, a densely populated area, had previously reported few cases.

11:00 Kazakhstan will impose a two-day lockdown in the northern city of Kostanay and four nearby towns next weekend after a spike in new cases, the Kazakh newspaper Kostanayskiye Novosti reported, citing local authorities.

Between June 27 and June 28, residents of Kostanay and the four towns, including mining hubs Rudny and Lisakovsk, will only be authorized to leave their homes for work or urgent matters.

With a population of 19 million, the Central Asian country has seen COVID-19 infections increase more than five-fold to about 28,000 since lifting a nationwide lockdown in mid-May.

Last weekend, authorities temporarily closed shopping malls, markets, parks and public transit in the country’s major cities. Neighboring Kyrgyzstan has said it would adopt the same approach.

08:50 Japan is close to lifting travel restrictions with Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Zealand, the country’s minister of foreign affairs has announced.

“As soon as we are ready, we wish to phase in partial travel on a trial basis,” Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said in press conference.

After speaking with Thailand, “it was confirmed that we would coordinate to build a system which would make it possible for essential business human resources to travel between our two countries,” he said.

As for Vietnam, “we agreed that we would partially, and in a staged manner, relax restrictions on travel between our two countries.”

Japan would continue using diplomatic channels to speak with Australia and New Zealand to coordinate when travel restrictions could be lifted, he said.

“We do not think it will take the much time,” he said.

He emphasized that it was important that international travel be phased in partially.

08:05 Russia has reported 7,600 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s case total to 592,280, the third largest national figure in the world.

According to Russia’s coronavirus task force, 95 people died in the past 24 hours. This brought the official death toll to 8,206.

The country has reported a gradual decline in new daily infections after easing lockdown restrictions earlier this month.

Russia’s low fatality rate relative to the number of overall cases has prompted some to question the death toll figures.

07:40 Hospitals in the EU are preparing for a second wave of coronavirus infections by training reserve forces and becoming more mobile.

“We need a health army,” said Maurizio Cecconi, president-elect of the European Society for Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) and head of the intensive care unit in a hospital in Milan.

“If there is a another big wave, we should be prepared to send in doctors and nurses from nearby Italian regions. This was not sufficient when the first wave happened.”

Acting president of the ESICM Jozef Kesecioglu said that many doctors and nurses in the first wave received only a crash course in dealing with COVID-19 patients and that they should now be trained in more detail.