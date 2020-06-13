Coronavirus latest: Fresh cluster prompts partial Beijing lockdown

Eleven residential estates in the Chinese capital have been sealed off after dozens of new cases emerged, linked to a meat market. Brazil’s death toll is now the second-highest in the world.
- Brazil surpasses the UK to become country with the second-highest death toll in the world
- Fauci says slight COVID-19 spikes may get out of control as US reopens
- Lockdowns have been imposed in parts of Beijing to try and prevent the spread of a new cluster
- Across the world, there are more than 7.6 million coronavirus cases and over 425,000 deaths
