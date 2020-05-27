Coronavirus latest: France bans use of the #Trump promoted drug hydroxychloroquine

The use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 has been outlawed in France as it poses health risks. US President Trump has promoted the drug, even admitting he has been taking it himself. Follow DW for the latest.

Trump said that he is committed to holding Fourth of July celebrations despite concerns from some members of the Congress

WHO says that Latin America is outpacing Europe and the US in the number of daily infections

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 350,000, with more than 5.6 million confirmed cases

France has banned hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients as it poses serious health risks

The EU Commission plans on proposing a €750 billion package to boost EU economies

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

12:45 The southern European nations Greece and Cyprus have announced steps to lure back summer tourists.

Cyprus has pledged to cover all costs for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while on vacation on the island, including food and lodging, and that the offer would apply to any family members as well, reported the Associated Press citing a government document. The government also plans on ensuring ample bed space for COVID-19 patients: a 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to foreign travelers who test positive, along with a 500-bed “quarantine hotel.”

Greece is planning to allow travelers from several countries, including Germany, Cyprus and Israel, to visit from mid-June without having to be quarantined, government officials said. “There will be some 20-25 countries whose nationals will be allowed to come,” a government source said. The full list of countries will be announced later this week.

Greece and Cyprus are heavily reliant on tourism with the industry directly accounting for 13% of Cyprus’ economy, and 20% of Greece’s. This year, Cyprus expects to lose as much as 70% of the €2.6 billion ($2.85 billion) in tourism-generated revenue.

12:02 People in Poland be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30, ahead of cinemas, theatres and gyms reopening on June 6, said its government during a news conference. Other measures set to be relaxed in the coming days include allowing public gatherings of up to 150 people and lifting limits on the number of people in churches.

“At the moment the number of sick people is falling, also the number of deaths is falling, which is the best measure of control over the epidemic,” said Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski. A large number of beds and respirators set aside for COVID-19 patients are not in use, added Szumowski.

During the conference, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated the government’s desire to hold a delayed presidential election in June.

11:43 The European Commission has unveiled its proposal for a €750-billion ($821-billion) aid package to help Europe’s economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 350,000 people globally.

11:25 South Korea reported its highest daily rise in seven weeks, with 40 new recorded cases.

It comes as the Education Ministry delayed reopening some schools over virus fears. More than 2 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first- and second-graders and kindergartners were expected to return to school on Wednesday, as a part of a staggered reopening.

Tracing and testing had stabilized the country’s outbreak from its March highs, allowing for officials to ease social distancing guidelines. But a steady rise in cases in the capital city’s Seoul greater area in recent weeks has raised concerns.

10:34 Serbia has put a stop to inbound flights from Montenegro’s flag carrier, Montenegro Airlines, after the neighboring country refused to open its borders to citizens arriving from Serbia.

As a result, Serbia’s directorate for civilian aviation made the move to block the airline as Montenegro’s action affected reciprocity in air transportation.

Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said his country was free of COVID-19 on Monday and declared it would open borders to travelers from countries reporting no more than 25 infections per 100,000 people. Serbia, where the rate is higher, was not on the list of countries announced by the Montenegrin PM.

09:45 The European Commission will reportedly propose a €750 billion ($821 billion) coronavirus stimulus package, according to news agencies DPA and Reuters. The recovery plan will reportedly include €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans, unnamed sources told the outlets.